Loretta Lynn, Country Music Great, Dies Aged 90

American country music legend Loretta Lynn has passed away at the age of 90. Lynn died at her home in Tennessee. News of her passing was confirmed by Lynn’s family on social media, but no cause of death has been given.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” Lynn’s family wrote in a statement. The family have asked for privacy during this time, with a separate, forthcoming announcement to outline memorial details.

The family of Loretta Lynn has confirmed her death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loretta Lynn (@lorettalynnofficial)

Lynn was born in rural Kentucky in 1932, and after learning how to play guitar at the age of 20, she began performing in local clubs. She recorded her first single – ‘I’m A Honky Tonk Girl’ – in 1960, with frequent touring resulting in her profile growing on a national scale, and earning her a reputation as one of the most promising names in country music.

In 1967, Lynn experienced her first brush with major success, with the single ‘Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)’ resulting in her first number one country hit. This kicked off a trend that would eventually see her become “the most awarded lady in country music history.”

In 1980, Lynn’s life was immortalised in the Michael Apted film Coal Miner’s Daughter. Starring Sissy Spacek as Lynn (who won the Academy Award for Best Actress as a result), the film followed the country musician’s life from her early years in a poor family to her rise as one of the genre’s most iconic names.

Lynn released one of the most successful albums of her career in 2004, with the Jack White-produced Van Lear Rose reaching #2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and winning multiple Grammy awards. In 2017, Lynn put an end to her touring career following a stroke.

Her 46th and final studio album, Still Woman Enough, was released in March 2021 and featured contributions from Margo Price, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Randy Scruggs, Tanya Tucker and more. At the time of her passing, Lynn boasted a total of 24 number one singles and more than 45 million singles sold throughout her career.

Further Reading

Country Sounds Is WA’s New Country Music Festival, Feat. Brad Cox, Kasey Chambers

Luke Combs Announces 2023 Australian Arena Tour

Jack White Leads Lineup For Adelaide’s Newest Festival, Harvest Rock