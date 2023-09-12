Good Morning Share Two New Tracks, ‘Dog Years’ and ‘Queen of Comedy’

Melbourne duo Good Morning – Liam Parsons and Stefan Blair – have returned with their first new music of 2023, releasing two singles called ‘Dog Years’ and ‘Queen of Comedy’. ‘Dogs Years’ is a warm, propulsive cut penned by Parsons, while Blair’s ‘Queen of Comedy’ is more cinematic and sweeping.

The singles are the duo’s first since 2022’s ‘Misery’ and ‘Out To Pasture’, which in turn followed up the band’s 2021 full-length Barnyard. Good Morning are currently gearing up for an extensive North American tour supporting indie pop artist Frankie Cosmos.

Good Morning: ‘Dog Years’

Good Morning: ‘Queen of Comedy’

Speaking about the creation of ‘Dog Years’, Parsons says they contacted singer Liz Phair to ask whether they could use some of her lyrics from the 1991 track ‘Fuck And Run’. Parsons says Phair “graciously” allowed him to utilise them, and the resulting track “kinda sounds like Bruce Springsteen if he made evil clown synth-pop?”

“When working on the string arrangement, I asked Chloe [Sanger, violinist] to make it sound like a less French version of Serge Gainsbourg’s ‘Melody’,” Blair explains, adding that the song isn’t about having a God complex, despite the first few lines appearing to suggest that.

Following the support slot with Cosmos, the duo will play a run of headline dates with their full band in California.

Further Reading

Good Morning Announce New Album ‘Barnyard’ and Share New Single

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers Team Up with The Grogans on New Single ‘Salt’