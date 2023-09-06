Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers Team Up with The Grogans on New Single ‘Salt’

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have linked up with Melbourne outfit The Grogans for a new single called ‘Salt’. It’s the latest in a string of singles Teen Jesus have released from their upcoming debut album I Love You, following ‘Never Saw It Coming’, ‘Lights Out’, and ‘I Used To Be Fun’.

The two bands became mates while on tour last year, but the lyrics of the song predate their meeting by a few years.“During the three years we wrote this the lyrics changed so much, but I think what really pulled it all together was when we decided to have The Grogans join us on the track,” Teen Jesus vocalist Anna Ryan says. “It definitely shifted the energy from something so sad to something so beautiful and special.”

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers and The Grogans: ‘Salt’

“Being a part of ‘Salt’ was pretty special,” The Grogans say. “It was something super different for us and it is an incredible song to have worked on. This was such a beautiful way for us to learn a lot about the Teen Jesus crew as well as ourselves.

“We felt that our role in this track was to add a sense of support for each other, musically and outside of the studio. The whole process was healing in a way. This track isn’t about our personal experience yet we find relevance in our own lives, we just hope we added something special. We are grateful to be let in and trusted with such a lovely song.”

I Love You will be released on Friday, 6th October; Teen Jesus will head out on a national tour just after it arrives, starting with Yours and Owls Festival on the weekend of Saturday, 14th and Sunday, 15th October.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers I Love You Tour 2023

Saturday, 14th–Sunday, 15th October – Yours & Owls @ University of Wollongong, NSW

Friday, 27th October – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD (All Ages)

Thursday, 2nd November, Adelaide Unibar, Adelaide SA (All Ages)

Friday, 3rd November – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 10th November – The River, Margaret River WA

Saturday, 11th November – Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle WA

Friday, 17th November – The Metro, Sydney NSW – (All Ages)

Monday, 4th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC (Supporting Foo Fighters)

Tickets on sale Friday, 28th July

