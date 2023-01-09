Gordy Harmon of The Whispers Dead at 79

Jazz and soul musician Gordy Harmon, best known as a founding member of The Whispers, has died at age 79.

His family told news outlets that he’d passed away at his home in Los Angeles, they believe it was from natural causes.

The Whispers: ‘I Was Only Meant to Wet My Feet’

Harmon, alongside Marcus Hutson, Nicholas Caldwell, and brothers Wallace and Walter Scott, formed The Whispers in the early 1960s in Los Angeles. They were reportedly given the band name from a local record label owner, who thought it reflected their particular singing style.

Harmon would release three LPs with the band: 1969’s Planets of Life, and Life and Breath and The Whispers’ Love Story, both from 1972. He left the band in 1973 after injuring his larynx. The band would go on to release their biggest hits without him: ‘And The Beat Goes On’, which arrived in 1979, and ‘Rock Steady’, from 1987.

The band are still technically active today, with Walter and Wallace being the only original members of the band remaining. Caldwell died of heart failure in 2016, and Hutson died of prostate cancer in 2000.

The band were inducted into the R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

