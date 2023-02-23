Gorillaz to Open ‘Cracker Island’ Pop-Up Shop in Melbourne This Weekend

Cartoon rockstars Gorillaz have announced a pop-up shop in Melbourne this Sunday 26th, February. The Damon Albarn-led group made the announcement to celebrate the release of their eighth studio album, Cracker Island, which is out today (24th Feb).

The shop will be located at Oshi Gallery, 386 Smith Street, Collingwood, for one day only from 10:30am till 4:00pm. Warner Music Australia have promised the shop will feature exclusive merchandise, including toys, vinyl, accessories and other branded accoutrement.

Gorillaz – Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo

Gorillaz’ new album has some heavy-hitting features, including Thundercat (on the title track), Stevie Nicks (on ‘Oil’), Tame Impala and The Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown (on ‘New Gold’), and Beck (on ‘Possession Island’). So far the reviews have been kind, with an aggregate score of 81 on Metacritic.

Gorillaz is the brainchild of the prolific Blur frontman Damon Albarn, who started the project as a way of flexing his collaborative chops and extending his musical offerings beyond the guitar-oriented sound of Britpop and indie rock. The project, which began in 1998, is now a quarter of a century old, but the cartoon avatars show no signs of ageing.

Gorillaz are set to perform at this April’s Coachella music festival on a lineup headlined by their Cracker Island collaborator Bad Bunny.

Gorillaz Cracker Island Melbourne Pop-Up

Sunday, 26th February, 10:30am till 4:00pm – Oshi Gallery @ 386 Smith Street, Collingwood VIC

