Gorillaz have released another single from their upcoming album Cracker Island, titled ‘Silent Running’.

The track, which features longtime band-member Adeleye Omotayo, was one of the first the band worked on for the new album with producer Greg Kurstin last year. Frontman Damon Albarn says the track has “…that sort of mesmerising dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought”. Listen to ‘Silent Running’ below.

Gorillaz: ‘Silent Running’

We’ve already heard a number of tracks from Cracker Island, which is set to be released on February 24th. The Tame Impala and Bootie Brown-featuring single ‘New Gold’ just landed in triple j’s Hottest 100 at #13, and they’ve also dropped closing track ‘Possession Island’ featuring Beck, ‘Baby Queen’, ‘Skinny Ape’, and the title track, which features Thundercat.

The album, the group’s eighth, will also host guests such as Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny – check out the tracklisting below. The band have just wrapped up an extensive world tour, but will be heading to Coachella in April to play alongside Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and BLACKPINK.

Cracker Island follows their 2020 album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.

Cracker Island Tracklist

Cracker Island ft. Thundercat Oil ft. Stevie Nicks The Tired Influencer Tarantula Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown Baby Queen Tormenta ft. Bad Bunny Skinny Ape Possession Island ft. Beck

