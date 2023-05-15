Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Jumps On Stage at London Pub for ‘Basket Case’ Cover

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made a surprise cameo at a venue in London at the weekend, jumping on stage with another band to help out on his band’s track ‘Basket Case’.

The band playing, Borderline Toxic, was playing a gig at Slim Jim’s Liquor Store in Islington when they were unexpectedly joined onstage by Armstrong, who proceeded to help them belt out the Dookie single. You can check out some footage of the moment below.

Watch Billie Joe Armstrong Jump On Stage For ‘Basket Case’

“The moment your band gets joined on stage by your childhood idol to sing their own song with you,” Borderline Toxic posted on Instagram after the gig.

“Billie Joe Armstrong THANK YOU, YOU LEGEND! This was the first band to get me into rock when I was 11 years old and I’m honestly just so made up. BRB crying/screaming/spewing.”

Green Day also posted about the moment on Instagram, with the caption: “When you walk into a pub and the cover band starts playing your song”.

The moment doesn’t appear to have been planned by anyone involved – Armstrong just found himself in the right venue at the right time.

‘Basket Case’ was covered earlier this year on triple j’s Like A Version by British singer Maisie Peters who was in the country supporting Ed Sheeran.

“I wanted to do something slightly unexpected and Green Day were one of the first bands I discovered when I was 12. I loved that song, I loved ‘21 Guns’ and ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’,” Peters told triple j. “They were real pillars of my adolescence.”

Green Day have a handful of shows locked in for 2023, including their headlining set at emo festival When We Were Young in Las Vegas in October.

