Grentperez Announces 2023 Australian Headline Dates

Rising Western Sydney artist Grentperez has added a handful of Australian tour dates to his schedule for later this year. The singer-songwriter will play four shows across the country, starting out in Brisbane on Wednesday, 6th December, before moving through Sydney, Adelaide, and finishing up at Max Watts in Melbourne on Wednesday, 13th December.

Grentperez’s touring schedule for the second half of 2023 is quite hectic: he’ll support Rex Orange County on his upcoming tour of Australia in September, before heading out on an extensive (and mostly sold out) North American tour throughout October and November.

Grentperez: ‘When We Were Younger’

He’ll also appear on the Spilt Milk lineup in November, playing alongside Post Malone, Aitch, and Dom Dolla. Spilt Milk will kick off in Canberra on Saturday, 25th November, before legs on the Gold Coast, Ballarat, and Perth follow. Following that and his Australian headline dates, grentperez will head overseas again and play dates in the UK and Europe throughout February 2024.

All of this is in support of his When We Were Younger EP, which arrived in June this year and followed the Trail Mix Tape that was released in 2022.

“It makes me pretty happy because I know for a fact that my music will be ever-changing,” grentperez told Music Feeds last year. “I’d say Trail Mix Tape is a testament of what I can do, all the different genres that I’m capable of doing.”

Wednesday, 6th December – Princess Theatre Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 8th December – Liberty Hall Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 9th December – The Gov Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 13th December – Max Watts Melbourne, VIC

