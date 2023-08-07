DMA’S Add More Shows to 2023 National Tour – Their Biggest to Date

DMA’S will embark on an extensive Australian tour through September and October 2023. The Sydney band are touring in the wake of their March release, How Many Dreams?, which peaked at #2 on the ARIA Top 50 Albums chart and #3 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart.

Along with all the major cities, DMA’S will mark out desire lines towards Castlemaine, Frankston, Wodonga and Torquay in Victoria; Thirroul, Newcastle, Coffs Harbour and Kingscliff in NSW; and the Sunshine Coast and Cairns in Queensland. Several shows have sold out, leading to the addition of more shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Cairns. Find all the details below.

DMA’S – ‘Olympia’

DMA’S will be joined by a range of support acts during the five-week tour. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will open in Hobart, Frankston, Melbourne, Wodonga, Canberra, Thirroul, Newcastle, Kingscliff and Cairns. Royel Otis and Sitting Down will join the fun at the Newcastle gig, and Royel Otis will be the lone support act in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

Sumner will partner with DMA’S and Teen Jesus in Hobart; The Buoys are supporting in Castlemaine, Melbourne and Torquay; Hayley Mary is up first in Adelaide and Fazerdaze is on deck for the two Sydney shows.

DMA’S 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 22nd September – Hobart City Hall, Hobart TAS

Saturday, 23rd September – Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC

Monday, 25th September – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Wednesday, 27th September – Forum, Melbourne VIC – additional show

Thursday, 28th September – Forum, Melbourne VIC – sold out

Friday, 29th September – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC – sold out

Sunday, 1st October – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, 10th October – The Cube, Wodonga VIC

Wednesday, 11th October – Kambri ANU, Canberra ACT

Friday, 13th October – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW – sold out

Saturday, 14th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW – sold out

Sunday, 15th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW – additional show

Friday, 20th October – Bar on the Hill, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, 21st October – Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW

Sunday, 22nd October – Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW – sold out

Tuesday, 24th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD – additional show

Wednesday, 25th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD – sold out

Thursday, 26th October – Venue 114, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday, 28th October – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD – sold out

Sunday, 29th October – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD – additional show

