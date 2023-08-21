Santigold, Sparks + More Announce Harvest Rock Sideshows

The lineup for the second edition of Harvest Rock arrived last week, with UK disco outfit Jamiroquai, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Beck leading the bill. There are plenty of locals on the bill, including Paul Kelly, Flight Facilities, Julia Jacklin, Baker Boy, and Thelma Plum.

There’ll also be sets from Sparks, Chromeo, Bright Eyes, Warpaint, and Built to Spill – with plenty more acts to be announced. The festival will take place on Saturday, 28th and Sunday, 29th October at the Murlawirrapurka and Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill and King Rodney Parks in Adelaide.

Santigold: ‘Disparate Youth’

The first Harvest Rock sideshows have now been announced, with Santigold, Chromeo, The Lemon Twigs, and Sparks all locking in headline shows on the east coast throughout October. See all the respective dates and ticketing details below.

Santigold will be bringing her latest album Spirituals – the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s 99c. “I set out to get myself through some hard times by creating beauty and creating light for me to move towards in a time where I didn’t really feel there was enough around me and there was no goal of achievement or anything,” Santigold told Stereogum in 2022 about the making of Spirituals.

“It was really just about creating for the sake of creating and getting out when I needed to get out to connect with myself so that I could transcend some things that were really challenging. And sometimes that seemed pretty bleak in the world and it really served its purpose for me.”

Montreal duo Chromeo, meanwhile, have spent 2023 playing festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza, while The Lemon Twigs will be coming to Australia armed with their latest album Everything Harmony.

Sparks are making their long-awaited return to Australia for Harvest Rock, having not played a show here for more than 20 years. They’ve had a bit of a resurgence recently, partly thanks to that handy music video and festival cameo by Cate Blanchett, and also due to the popularity of 2021 documentary The Sparks Brothers.

Santigold

Friday, 27th October 2023 – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 28th October 2023 – Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

Tickets

Chromeo

Thursday, 26th October 2023 – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, 29th October 2023 – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets

The Lemon Twigs

Thursday, 26th October 2023 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday, 28th October 2023 – Manning Bar, Sydney

Tuesday, 31st October 2023 – The Outpost, Brisbane

Tickets

Sparks

Thursday, 26th October 2023 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tuesday, 31st October 2023 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Thursday, 2nd November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets

Pre-sale from 9am local Thursday, 24th August. Tickets on sale to the general public from 9am local Friday, 25th August.

