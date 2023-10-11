Hello Sunshine Announces 2024 Lineup: Grinspoon, The Wiggles, The Veronicas + More

Sibling pop duo The Veronicas, veteran rock outfit Grinspoon, everyone’s favourite The Wiggles, and hip hop duo Bliss N Eso have all been locked in to perform at Hello Sunshine 2024. The family-friendly festival will return to Melbourne’s Caribbean Gardens on Saturday, 2nd March.

There’ll also be sets from ‘Sweet Disposition’ hitmakers The Temper Trap, your dad’s mate Pete Murray, local country star Brad Cox, and more. See the full lineup and ticket details below.

The Veronicas: ‘4ever’

Hello Sunshine offers a raft of activities away from the music for families get stuck into, including a bunch of carnival rides, fireworks, roaming children’s entertainers, face painting, and more.

General tickets will go on sale next week, but organisers also announced a big prize pack for those who sign up for pre-sale access. The prize is valued at $6000, and will include festival tickets, unlimited carnival rides, a tennis table, a BBQ, and a bunch of merch and drinks. You can sign up on the website to enter.

Hello Sunshine 2024

Saturday, 2nd March 2024 – Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne VIC

Grinspoon

The Temper Trap

The Veronicas

Pete Murray

Bliss N Eso

Brad Cox

The Wiggles Sound System

Jay Santilli

Rockafellas

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, 17th October. You can sign up for pre-sale access here.

Further Reading

A Guide to Every Artist Performing at SXSW Sydney 2023

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24

Port Fairy Folk Festival Adds Fanny Lumsden, Cool Out Sun, Kate Miller-Heidke + More to 2024 Lineup