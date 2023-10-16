The Veronicas Announce New Album ‘GOTHIC SUMMER’

The Veronicas have announced a brand new album titled GOTHIC SUMMER. The duo – comprised of sisters Lisa and Jessica Origliasso – revealed the news on Instagram earlier today, posting the album art which depicts two bodies under a car, check it out below.

GOTHIC SUMMER will be the follow-up to 2021’s sister albums GODZILLA and HUMAN, which were the duo’s first major releases since 2014. The band – best known for pop classics like ‘Untouched’ and ‘4Ever’ – has been touring consistently over the last few years, playing festivals and shows across the globe.

The Veronicas Announce New Album

They were recently announced on the lineup for Victoria’s Hello Sunshine Festival in 2024, alongside Grinspoon, The Wiggles, and hip-hop duo Bliss N Eso.

They’re also gearing up to perform at the Las Vegas pop-punk/emo festival When We Were Young, which will go down on Saturday, 21st October, 2023. When We Were Young is being headlined by Blink-182, Green Day, and Good Charlotte, and there’ll also be sets from My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, A Day To Remember, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, AFI, and more.

