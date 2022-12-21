First Nations Prisoners Cover Paul Kelly’s ‘How to Make Gravy’

First Nations prisoners in Western Australia have recorded a bilingual version of Paul Kelly’s classic ‘How To Make Gravy’.

As the ABC reports, the rendition was pulled together as part of the Eastern Goldfields Regional Prison’s rehabilitation program; dubbed ‘The Gravy Project’, six prisoners worked with musician and ABC presenter Chris Edmondson over four days before recording the final product in one take.

Paul Kelly: ‘How To Make Gravy’

Edmonson said the prisoners’ musical abilities were “naturally excellent and gifted”. “If one person can play the guitar better than another person, then they’ll just hand them the guitar and go and pick up the bass or another instrument,” he said.

Sections of the song’s lyrics were translated into Pitjantjatjara, a Western desert language, for the cover. You can hear the full cover over here on the ABC website – some of the modified lyrics have been edited out to protect victims’ families.

Today, December 21st, marks ‘Gravy Day’ across Australia – an unofficial holiday honouring the beloved song from Kelly. Written from the perspective of Joe, a prisoner who will spend Christmas behind bars, the track has firmly etched itself into the national psyche since it was released 26 years ago.

Over the last few years, Paul Kelly has been conducting his ‘Making Gravy’ tour every December – you can read Music Feeds’ review of the recent Melbourne show here.

