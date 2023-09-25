Paul Kelly Says He’s Not Being Paid By the Yes Campaign: “My Views Are My Own”

Paul Kelly has released a statement condemning speculation that he’s being paid by the Yes campaign. Kelly was targeted by Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price – a conservative No campaigner – in a tweet early in September, in which she questioned whether the singer was being paid by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his support.

“Paul Kelly’s first ever song that lacks soul and creativity. Wonder how much was he paid to sing the PM Albanese’s talking points?” Price wrote, in response to Kelly’s song ‘If Not Now’, which was released in support of the Yes vote.

Paul Kelly: ‘If Not Now’

Kelly directly addressed Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price in his statement, released yesterday, and confirmed he has “not been paid by any person, organisation or government to express their views. My views are my own”.

“I am not telling anyone how to vote but simply letting people know my thoughts,” Kelly continued. “I have hopes for this country, my children and my grandchildren, as many of you do.”

“I respect opposing points of view in this referendum and hope for the same respect in turn. I believe that we who disagree with each other are much closer than we think. We all want the same thing. A country we can be proud of, where everybody has equal opportunities to lead a rich and fulfilling life. To me, saying Yes is our best chance yet to start making this happen.”

Read Kelly’s statement below.

Kelly was recently announced on the lineup for First & Forever festival – alongside A.B. Original, Baker Boy, Barkaa, Mo’Ju and Emma Donovan – which will take place a week before the referendum on Friday, 6th October.

The referendum, which will ask Australians to change the constitution to recognise First Nations Peoples and enshrine a Voice to parliament, will take place on Saturday, 14th October. Check your eligibility to vote here.

Further Reading

Lineup Announced for First Nations-Led Festival Now & Forever: A.B. Original, Baker Boy, Mo’Ju, Paul Kelly + More

Support Act Backs Yes Vote in Voice Referendum

John Farnham Endorses Yes Campaign: “You’re the Voice That Will Make History”