Human Nature Announce Sydney Opera House Christmas Show

Pop group Human Nature have announced a Christmas show at the Sydney Opera House forecourt this December. The Australian-born, Las Vegas-based group will perform all the standard seasonal classics, plus some of their Motown repertoire, at the forecourt on Wednesday, 13th December.

The four-piece released their Christmas album back in 2015, which featured standards like ‘Let It Snow’, ‘Winter Wonderland’, ‘Sleigh Ride’, and more. Singer and Eurovision runner-up Dami Im will be on hand as the support act for the Opera House gig.

Human Nature: ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

The band have spent the better part of two decades in Las Vegas, where they played a Motown show for 11 straight years on the strip. They’re still based there, with an ongoing show at the South Point Casino.

In 2021 the band released their first original single in 15 years, called ‘Nobody Like You’. COVID thwarted plans to tour for a couple of years, but the group returned to Australia for an extensive tour in 2022.

Human Nature were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2019, with then-ARIA chief executive Dan Rosen calling the group a “truly unique Australian success story”.

Human Nature The Christmas Show

Wednesday, 13th December – Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Tickets are on sale Thursday, 14th September via Live Nation.

