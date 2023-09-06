Icehouse Announce Sydney Opera House Forecourt Show

Australian rock veterans Icehouse will play a show on the steps of the Sydney Opera House later this year. The band, led by Iva Davies, will play the forecourt on Tuesday, 12th December, supported by local dance crew Sneaky Sound System and blues singer Karen Lee Andrews.

The show follows the band’s east coast tour for the 40th anniversary of talismanic single ‘Great Southern Land’. The bulk of the shows took place at the end of last year, but some rescheduling took place after Davies was diagnosed with COVID. A slew of acts joined them on the tour, including Eskimo Joe, Frente!, and Motor Ace.

Icehouse: ‘Great Southern Land’

In a statement, Davies revealed he has a long history with the Opera House, having first played there in an orchestra back in the ’70s.

“I’m glad that we will perform in the 50th anniversary year of Sydney Opera House with which I personally have a long history,” Davies shared. “Having played in an orchestra in July 1973 at the first performances in the then-new building of two operas, Sitsky’s ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ and Penberthy’s ‘Dalgarie’.

“In addition to being the first operas ever performed at Sydney Opera House, these were very special events as the operas were created by Australian composers and librettists and performed by Australian musicians and singers. I look forward to performing yet again at Sydney Opera House and bringing ICEHOUSE’s music to the forecourt.”

The band are also locked in to perform at a number of festivals over the coming months, including Lighthouse Rock, the Red Hot Summer tour, and One Electric Day.

Icehouse On The Steps

With Sneaky Sound System and Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, 12th December – Sydney Opera House forecourt

Tickets are on sale Friday, 8th September via Live Nation.

Further Reading

Lineup Announced for Lighthouse Rock 2023: ICEHOUSE, The Living End & More

Watch the Official Trailer for John Farnham Doco ‘Finding the Voice’

Savannah in the Round 2023: Jimmy Barnes, Kasey Chambers, Daryl Braithwaite, GANGgajang + More