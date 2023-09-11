Vika & Linda Announce ‘Gee Whiz It’s Christmas Again’ Melbourne Show

Vika & Linda will return to the Melbourne Recital Hall this December for a second edition of their popular ‘Gee Whiz It’s Christmas’ show. The duo released an album of the same name in 2022 – it quickly rose to #2 on the ARIA charts – and kicked off the silly season with a sell-out show at the venue.

They’ll hit up the Recital Hall on Saturday, 9th December, joined by Hunters & Collectors’ Mark Seymour, his daughter Eva, as well as folk-pop duo The Little Stevies. Tickets will go on sale this week – see below.

Vika & Linda: ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’

As usual, you’ll be able to catch Vika & Linda at a whole bunch of places over the next few months. They were recently announced on the lineup for the extensive Red Hot Summer tour, alongside Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, and more. The Red Hot Summer tour will kick off on Saturday, 14th January 2023.

The duo will also join The Waifs and Liz Stringer in supporting Jackson Browne at his Day on the Green gig at Mount Cotton in early December.

Aside from all that, the duo were recently nominated for the Artistic Excellence Award at the upcoming Australian Women in Music Awards.

Gee Whiz It’s Christmas Again 2024

Saturday, 9th December – Melbourne Recital Centre

General tickets are on sale Wednesday, 13th September. A pre-sale will happen 48 hours before.

