Incubus and Live Add Second Sydney Show to 2024 Australian Tour

Incubus and Live will join forces for a co-headline tour of Australia in April 2024. The American alt-rock acts previously announced headline shows in Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, along with Lookout Festival dates in Bribie Island, Southport, Mornington and Hilarys.

The pair’s first show at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion has sold out, leading to the announcement of a second – and apparently final – show at the same venue on Wednesday, 10th April. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketek at 12:00 PM on Thursday, 12th October. Details below.

“It has been way too long, and I couldn’t be happier that Live is finally returning to Australia for the first time in 5 years,” Live frontperson Ed Kowalczyk said in a statement. “And the icing on the cake is going to be sharing the stage with Incubus for the first time. I have always been a fan of their deep vibes, intellectual lyrics, and ground-breaking musical style.”

Incubus and Live will share headline duties on the inaugural Lookout Festival tour, the lineup for which also includes Eskimo Joe, Birds of Tokyo and The Superjesus. Find all the details here.

Live & Incubus 2024 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 9th April – WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Wednesday, 10th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW – ( new show )

) Thursday, 11th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW – (sold out)

Sunday, 14th April – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 17th April – The Drive, Adelaide SA

