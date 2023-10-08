Lizzo Joins Incubus Live Onstage for ‘Aqueous Transmission’ Flute Solo

Incubus invited Lizzo onstage to perform with them during their recent show at the Hollywood Bowl. The singer and flautist appeared for the track ‘Aqueous Transmission’, playing flute throughout the song and singing alongside Brandon Boyd. Watch it all happen below.

The show was in celebration of the Incubus’ album Morning View, which recently celebrated its 23rd anniversary. The band released a re-recorded version of the album last Friday, and they performed it in full at the Bowl that night.

Incubus & Lizzo: ‘Aqueous Transmission’

Lizzo hasn’t made many public appearances allegations of harassment and discrimination were made public in August. The allegations have been brought by three of the singer’s former dancers, and the lawsuit names Lizzo and dance captain Shirlene Quigley. Lizzo has strongly denied all allegations.

Incubus recently announced a joint Australian tour with Live for April 2024. The two bands will circle the country and play four arena dates along the east coast (and Adelaide), along with a handful of festival dates for a new event called Lookout Festival.

Birds of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe, and The Superjesus also fill out the Lookout lineup.

Further Reading

Live and Incubus Announce 2024 Australian Co-Headline Tour

Lizzo’s Big Grrrl and Big Boiii Dancers Voice Support for Lizzo Amid Harassment Allegations

Lizzo Releases Statement Denying Harassment Allegations From Former Dancers