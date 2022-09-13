Indigenous Actor and Musician Uncle Jack Charles Dies Aged 79

Uncle Jack Charles passed away at the Royal Melbourne Hospital on Tuesday (13th September) after suffering a stroke. The Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta elder was 79 years old. Charles, a Stolen Generations survivor, rose to prominence in the 1970s when he embarked on a career as a theatre actor.

Charles’ publicist released a statement confirming the news of his death. “We are so proud of everything he has achieved in his remarkable life – Elder, actor, musician, potter, activist, mentor, a household name and voice loved by all — as is demonstrated by his numerous awards including this year’s NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year,” the statement said. Charles’ family have given permission for his name and image to be used in the wake of his death.

Jack Charles and Archie Roach – ‘We Won’t Cry’

Charles was born in 1943 and taken from his family when he was four months old. His removal was part of the Commonwealth Government’s decades’ long policy of taking Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children away from their families. Charles didn’t meet his mother again until he was 19 years old.

His early adulthood was wayward – he is known to have described himself as a “cat burglar” – but he entered the theatre courtesy of 1970’s The Blood Knot. Charles went on to play a pivotal role in establishing Aboriginal theatre, while also landing roles in films such as 1978’s The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith.

In later years, Charles became an outspoken advocate for Indigenous rights and criminal justice reform, serving on the Board of Directors at the Archie Roach Foundation and mentoring young First Nations people ensnared in the legal system. Charles was also a part-time musician and appeared on recordings alongside Archie Roach and Baker Boy.

“He will live on in our hearts and memories and through his numerous screen and stage roles,” said the statement released by Charles’ publicist.

