ISOxo Teams Up with Ninajirachi for New Single ‘SHYPOP’

San Diego producer ISOxo has linked up with Ninajirachi for his new single ‘SHYPOP’. The track is slated to appear on ISOxo’s upcoming debut album kidsgonemad!, which doesn’t yet have a release date at the time of writing.

ISOxo – otherwise known as Julian Isorena – announced the kidsgonemad! in November 2022, and then promptly went dark on social media, only popping up for select live sets and festival appearances. The silence ended in July, when the producer dropped lead single ‘dontstopme!’ and told fans the record was finally completed.

ISOxo & Ninajirachi: ‘SHYPOP’

‘SHYPOP’ was debuted onstage with Ninajirachi at the recent HARD Summer Festival in LA in early August. “Creating ‘SHYPOP’ came from a sentimental place that’s been driving the meaning behind some of my music,” ISOxo shared in a statement about the track. “It touches on the insecurities I’ve felt both as an artist and in life, wanting to push myself to be better.”

kidsgonemad! follows ISOxo’s widely praised 2022 EP NIGHTREALM.

Ninajirachi – Nina Wilson – delivered her debut mixtape Second Nature in November 2022, featuring collaborations with Montaigne (‘One Long Firework In The Sky‘), Kota Banks (‘Crush Me’), and Melbourne producer Kenta204 (‘X33 Angel Type!’). It followed the Kota Banks collaborative EPTrue North, which landed in 2021.

Further Reading

Ninajirachi & Montaigne Release New Single ‘One Long Firework In The Sky’

Ninajirachi & Kota Banks Team Up For New Track ‘True North’

Ninajirachi Announces Dark Crystal v2.0, Expands into Melbourne