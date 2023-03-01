Ninajirachi Announces Dark Crystal v2.0, Expands into Melbourne

As part of the 2022 Vivid program, producer Nina Wilson (aka Ninajirachi) held the inaugural Dark Crystal – a live music event at Sydney’s National Art School with a lineup that included Wilson, Donatachi, Hearteyes and more.

Wilson has now announced Dark Crystal v2.0, which includes a Melbourne stop. The two club shows take place at Sydney’s Metro Social on Saturday, 20th May and at Miscellania in Melbourne on Friday, 26th May. The lineup again features Ninajirachi and Donatachi, plus US producer Ravenna Golden, Yash Bansal, Denzel Sterling and more.

Ninajirachi’s Dark Crystal v2.0

“Last year’s party was one of my favourite things I’ve ever done. Dark Crystal is literally just my dream show made real,” Wilson said in a statement announcing the shows. “After it sold out so quickly I knew I’d have to do it again but bigger in 2023, especially since everyone’s feedback from the night was sooooo positive.”

Tickets for Dark Crystal v2.0 are on sale now. Find them for Sydney here and Melbourne here.

Since last year’s Dark Crystal, Wilson has released her debut Ninajirachi mixtape, Second Nature, which arrived in November and features appearances from Montaigne, Kota Banks and more. In February, she delivered a glitchy, hyperpop remix of Cub Sport‘s ‘Keep Me Safe’, and just yesterday she released a Second Nature remix EP with new edits from Yash Bansal, PARIS, Motez, horlin and Lamorn.

Ninajirachi & Heaps Normal Present: Dark Crystal v2.0

Ninajirachi

Donatachi

Ravenna Golden

Yash Bansal

Susier & Scan Present Trying to Do Better

Denzel Sterling

Lil Ket

E3P

Saturday, 20th May – Metro Social, Eora/Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 26th May – Miscellania, Naarm/Melbourne

Tickets: Humanitix

