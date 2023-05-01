J Balvin Announces Splendour Sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne

Having already been announced on the lineup for Splendour in the Grass 2023, Colombian superstar J Balvin has locked in two Australian headline shows. Balvin will perform at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Sunday, 23rd July and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday, 25th July.

The shows will come a few days after his set at Splendour in the Grass, which Balvin will play alongside artists like Flume, Mumford & Sons, Lewis Capaldi, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Sam Fender.

J Balvin & Willy William: ‘Mi Gente’

A constant presence at the top of the charts (and with 12 videos with more than a billion views on YouTube), Balvin has notched up hits with a number of music heavyweights including Justin Bieber, Béyonce, Ed Sheeran, and Skrillex.

The reggaeton artist has taken a step back in recent months – last year he cancelled a 25-date tour of the US due to production problems caused by COVID. Balvin’s last record was 2021’s JOSE, and he told Billboard recently that a new album wasn’t necessarily on the horizon just yet.

“I have made music to have a good time as always, but I don’t have a concept or an album to make yet,” he said. “But it’s because I want to have a clear, different and fresh concept. Possibly these days, the muse arrives and the concept comes to me, and from there, an album is born. It may be this year, it may be the next.”

J Balvin Splendour Sideshows 2023

Sunday, 23rd July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, 25th July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Tickets will be available via Ticketek from 10am on Monday, 8th May. Pre-sales will start on Thursday, 4th May via Frontier.

