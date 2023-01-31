Jason Bonham is Bringing ‘Led Zeppelin Evening’ to Australia in 2023

Jason Bonham will bring his Led Zeppelin Evening tour to Australia this April, playing a run of theatre shows around the country. The drummer, son of the original Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, will kick off the tour in Perth on Wednesday, 5th April, before heading to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide. Check out the full tour itinerary below.

Jason Bonham has stepped into his father’s shoes on a number of occasions over the years, first playing with a reunited Led Zeppelin at Atlantic Records’ 40th anniversary concert in New York in 1988.

Led Zeppelin: ‘Kashmir’

Bonham has played in a number of other projects across his career, including California Breed, Virigina Wolf, Air-Race, and Motherland. He was also the touring drummer for Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page on his Outrider album run.

For the last few years, Bonham has been mostly touring the Led Zeppelin Evening show around the world. The band won’t be comprised of Zeppelin members; rather, Bonham has recruited singer James Dylan, guitarist Jimmy Sakurai, and bassist Dorian Heartsong for the group. The Led Zeppelin Evening tour was last in Australia in 2018.

“As you get older and suddenly realise the things [John Bonham] accomplished in the short time he was here, it’s a very proud moment as his son,” Bonham told TheMusic.com.au in an interview this week.

“I don’t think he ever imagined that he would be so legendary. He was just this regular chap, but the amount of influence he had on the complete rock’n’roll world was enormous. I mean, it’s a complete honour to even get mentioned in the same sentence as my dad. It’s an accomplishment for any drummer.”

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Tour 2023

Wednesday, 5th April – Astor Theatre, Perth

Friday, 7th April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, 8th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, 9th April – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tuesday, 11th April – Hindley Street, Adelaide

Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, 1st February at 12 pm local time. General sale tickets on sale Friday, 3rd February at 12 pm local time. Tickets via Metropolis Touring.

