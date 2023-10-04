Riverdance Will Bring Its 25th Anniversary Tour to Australia in 2024

The beloved Irish dance production Riverdance will return to Australia in 2024 in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary. The production, which will feature a revamped score by original composer Bill Whelan, will land in 4 cities around the country in April, starting in Perth and finishing up in Sydney.

Producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan are at the helm for the 25th-anniversary production, which promises to be a “reinvention” of the original, as per the press release. See all dates and ticket details below.

Riverdance: Reel Around The Sun

The original production – which began life as the interval entertainment at Eurovision in the early ’90s – was nothing short of a phenomenon, and over the years the show has been performed more than 15,000 times, to more than 30 million people.

Riverdance has toured Australia numerous times over the years, the last time being in 2012. All up, the production has sold over 800,000 tickets in Australia.

Tuesday, 2nd April, 7.30 pm – Perth, RAC Arena

Saturday, 6th April, 7.00 pm – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Sunday, 7th April, Matinee 2.00 pm – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Wednesday, 10th April, 7.30 pm – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday, 11th April, Matinee 2.00 pm – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday, 13th April, 7.00 pm – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Sunday, 14th April, Matinee 2.00 pm – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

General ticket sales will open on Monday, 9th October. For pre-sale information, head to TEG Dainty.

