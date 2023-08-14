North London Rapper JBEE Announces Debut Australian Tour

London rapper JBEE has announced a string of headline tour dates surrounding his upcoming appearance at Listen Out. The dates mark JBEE’s debut Australian tour, and will see him play two dates in Sydney and Melbourne – at the Factory Theatre on Monday, 25th September, and the Corner Hotel on Thursday, 28th September.

The rapper will appear alongside acts like Skrillex and Ice Spice at all four Listen Out dates next month, which gets underway on Saturday, 23rd September at the Brisbane Showgrounds. JBEE won’t be appearing at the smaller, sister festival of Listen In in Adelaide.

JBEE: ‘Just 4 Me’

JBEE is in the country off the back of his just-released mixtape HBK, which came out at the end of July spearheaded by singles like ‘DTB’ and ‘Just 4 Me’. The rapper first broke out in 2021 with the massive viral hit ‘4am’.

He teamed up with a who’s who of drill producers for the mixtape, including Chris Rich (Digga D, Central Cee), Hargo, and Luke Grieve. “The process behind it really wasn’t too complex,” JBEE told Wonderland magazine at the end of July.

“I just understood the image I put out there for myself which is someone who is emotionally available in their music so I put together a collection of songs of me doing exactly that.”

JBEE Australian Tour Dates 2023

Monday, 25th September – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, 28th September – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets go on sale Friday, 18th August via Handsome Tours.

