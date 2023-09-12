Jem Cassar-Daley Shares New Single, ‘Slow Down’

Jem Cassar-Daley has released a new called single called ‘Slow Down’, the follow-up to breakthrough track ‘King of Disappointment’, which arrived earlier in 2023. The Gumbaynggirr/Bundjalung singer-songwriter crafted the track alongside producer Garrett Kato in Byron Bay, and it reflects on the aftermath of a relationship.

“It touches on the time post-breakup that’s spent wondering what the other person is doing, having conversations with yourself, and learning how to process your emotions,” says Cassar-Daley.

Jem Cassar-Daley: ‘Slow Down’

“I think learning how to make time for yourself can be challenging and finding work/life balance can feel near impossible sometimes. I think this song is an important reminder to try and slow down and take life one step at a time.”

Cassar-Daley’s debut EP I Don’t Know Who To Call landed in May 2022, and she followed it up with a mini-documentary that took listeners behind the scenes of its creation. Her father, country stalwart Troy Cassar-Daley, made a few appearances. “Putting it together was really a lot of fun,” Jem said. “Dad and I did some work in the studio together. We kept it pretty simple and stripped it back.”

The singer has a fair whack of live shows scheduled over the next few months, including at SXSW Sydney, Queenscliff Music Festival, and on the road as support for Busby Marou.

