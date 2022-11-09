Jen Cloher Announces New Album, Releases Anthemic Pride Song ‘Mana Takatāpui’

Jen Cloher, the Melbourne-via-New-Zealand indie stalwart, has announced that her new album I Am The River, The River Is Me will be released on Friday, 3rd March 2023. Cloher is celebrating the announcement with the release of her new single ‘Mana Takatāpui’.

The title comes from the te reo Māori words mana, meaning prestige, authority and spiritual power, and takatāpui, meaning a Māori person who is gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender.

Jen Cloher – ‘Mana Takatāpui’

“I hope this becomes the anthem takatāpui can sing at the top of their lungs in the car, cleaning the house, at the club (remixed!) or at the next Pride day,” Cloher said in a statement. “This song is for all of us. The joyful celebration we need and deserve right now.”

It’s been a while between solo albums for Cloher, with her most recent self-titled outing being released in 2017. The artist has been busy elsewhere, however, releasing the collaborative album Dyson, Stringer, Cloher in 2019 and working on the indie label Milk! Records, a label that she co-founded.