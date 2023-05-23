Jen Cloher Speaks to Māori and First Nations Songwriters on New Podcast ‘Everybody’s Trying To Find Their Way Home’

Jen Cloher has launched a new podcast titled Everybody’s Trying To Find Their Way Home. The podcast will feature interviews with First Nations and Māori songwriters about writing and performing in their languages. The first episode of the podcast is out now, and you can find it everywhere you stream podcasts.

“The first episode is my story,” Cloher explained in a post on Instagram. “Some whakawhanaungatanga to let you know more about who I am and where I come from. Then each Wednesday for the next five weeks we’ll hear from some of my songwriting heroes. This podcast is for anyone who loves music, language, culture and a good story.”

Jen Cloher: ‘My Witch’

Speaking further on the podcast in a press release, Cloher (Ngāpuhi & Ngāti Kahu) revealed that finding the confidence to write and perform in their matrilineal language of Te reo Māori “wasn’t easy”.

“Many of my Mother’s generation never learned due to laws passed by the New Zealand government discouraging the practice of Te reo Māori in native schools,” said Cloher. “Consequently, they were made to feel shame about their language, culture and Māori identity, and didn’t want their children to experience the same feeling. Bringing my language back into my body and weaving it through my songwriting has been an enormously healing process.”

Cloher’s latest album I Am The River, The River Is Me arrived in March this year, and captured Cloher’s journey of discovery and connection about their Māori heritage.

“I have come home to parts of myself that were longing to be known,” continued Cloher about the podcast. “The experience made me want to hear from other songwriters, both Māori and First Nations, about their experiences of writing and performing in their language.”

Cloher is currently on tour in support of their new album – they’ll land in Anglesea this Friday, with shows in Melbourne and Sydney to follow.

Jen Cloher National Tour 2023

Friday, 26th May – Sound Doctor, Anglesea VIC

Saturday, 27th May – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 1st June – Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Tickets available here.

