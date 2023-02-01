Jen Cloher Announces Tour, Shares Music Video ft. Georgia Maq, Mo’Ju, Kira Puru

Naarm-via-Aotearoa indie stalwart Jen Cloher has released a new single, the juicy groover ‘My Witch’. The song is accompanied by an equally juicy film clip, featuring Camp Cope front person Georgia Maq as a flirtatious personal trainer who gives Cloher a weights lesson.

The flirtation reaches its crescendo as Maq entices Cloher into the back room of the gym, revealing a dimly lit hot tub occupied by Mo’Ju, Kira Puru, Alice Skye and Lay the Mystic. Maq and Cloher join the group who then proceed to drink champagne, smoke cigars and feed each other watermelon. It’s all very horny.

Jen Cloher – ‘My Witch’

According to Cloher, the idea for the clip – directed by Triana Hernandez – came to her after attending a debauched spa party in 2022. “Cut to six months later when I’m trying to think of a way to tell a funny but sexy story to accompany ‘My Witch.’ Then it came to me,” she said. “The explosion the song needed during the mega raunch guitar solo could take place in a spa cauldron. Georgia would lure me to her coven where things would turn wild.”

‘My Witch’ is pulled from Cloher’s forthcoming album I Am The River, The River Is Me, out Friday, 3rd March through Milk! Records. Cloher has announced an Australian tour in support of the new album, with details below.

Jen Cloher National Tour 2023

Wednesday, 1st March – Jet Black Cat Music in-store, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 6th May – Rechabite, Perth WA

Friday, 12th May – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 20th May – Princess, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 26th May – Sound Doctor, Anglesea VIC

Saturday, 27th May – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 1st June – Venue TBA, Sydney NSW

Tickets available here.

