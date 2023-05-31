JessB and Gold Fang Announce 2023 Co-Headline Tour

Auckland rapper JessB and Sydney’s Gold Fang are teaming up for a quick tour of Australia and New Zealand this winter. The two artists will get things started with a show in Wellington on Friday, 30th June, before hitting up Auckland, Waywards in Sydney, and finally The Workers Club in Melbourne on Saturday, 29th July.

The tour is in support of JessB’s bounding new single ‘Moment’, which she cut with renowned Dutch producer Mow Music (who has worked with Gucci Mane, Yellow Claw, and Ty Dolla $ign). It’s the first release from JessB since 2022’s ‘Can’t Fake It’.

JessB: ‘Moment’

Speaking on the track, JessB says ‘Moment’ builds and expands on the sound of her 2020 mixtape, 3 Nights In Amsterdam.

“Since the release of ‘3 Nights In Amsterdam’ I have really looked to develop my songwriting, particularly with a melodic lens and to become more confident with singing/ expressing in this way,” JessB says. “The marrying of these two parts, whilst also keeping the rap element that I am known for is the perfect way to introduce this next era of my musical journey.”

In an interview with Purple Sneakers, JessB revealed that her debut album would arrive sometime in 2023.

Gold Fang’s hard-hitting debut mixtape SMOOVE KILLA arrived in March this year through NLV Records.

Friday, 30th June – Valhalla, Wellington

Saturday, 1st July – Whammy, Auckland

Friday, 28th July– Waywards, Sydney

Saturday, 29th July –The Workers Club, Melbourne

Keep an eye on JessB’s socials for ticket updates.

