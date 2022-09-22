Listen To JessB’s Fresh New Single, ‘Can’t Fake It’

After shining at BIGSOUND 2022, New Zealand hip hop artist JessB has returned with a brand new single, ‘Can’t Fake It’. For those who have been following the artist in recent years, JessB’s growth as a rapper and performer has been impressive. Along with her own material, she has collaborated with likes of Baker Boy and most recently, Sophiya.

JessB previously teamed up with OKENYO on a wild remix of Saweetie and Doja Cat’s track ‘Best Friend’, which is now a Platinum selling record.

JessB – ‘Can’t Fake It’

‘Can’t Fake It’ is a club bop that’ll get audiences primed for the sweaty days and nights of the summer ahead. The track is the first taste of a stack of new music that we can expect from the Auckland-based artist in the near future. ‘Can’t Fake It’ was produced by Dutch producer Max Oude Weernink aka MOW Music.

“After the 3 Nights In Amsterdam EP and two years of lockdowns I was finally able to get back and have 7 more nights in Amsterdam to make some fun tracks with one of my favourite producers.” JessB said of the new track. “A lighthearted club banger for ya head top.”

