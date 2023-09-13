Jet Drummer Chris Cester to Miss Australian ‘Get Born’ Tour

Jet‘s forthcoming Australian tour in honour of the 20th anniversary of their legendary debut album Get Born will be going ahead without original drummer, Chris Chester.

The beatman, who’s currently based in LA, has been forced to pull out of the run due to “family issues”.

“He will be missed but we wish him well and greatly look forward to having him back on board real soon,” the band posted in a statement on Instagram.

“In the meantime, Brisbane and Adelaide shows have almost sold out so here’s your LAST CHANCE to score tickets!”

Jet have yet to announce who’ll be replacing Cester on the pots n’ pans for the shows.

The Aussie rock royals will head out on the road later this month for their first gigs in half a decade, celebrating 20 years since the release of their debut album, Get Born. The band will play the album in full, including hits like ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl,’ ‘Look What You’ve Done’, ‘Cold Hard Bitch’, ‘Rollover DJ’ and ‘Get Me Outta Here’.

The tour will begin with a special hometown warm-up show at Melbourne’s Nightcat venue, before hitting the Forum in Melbourne on Friday, 22nd September and Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall the following evening. They’ll play Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Friday, 29th September before wrapping up the four-date run at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Saturday, 30th September.

Tickets are on sale now and you can catch all the details down below.

Jet Get Born 20th Anniversary Tour

Friday, 22nd September – Forum, Melbourne

Saturday, 23rd September – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, 29th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 30th September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

