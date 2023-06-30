JK-47 and Jay Orient Release New Single ‘Rain’, Featuring Adrian Eagle

Bundjalung rapper JK-47 and North Coast producer Jay Orient have joined forces with Adelaide aritst Adrian Eagle for a new single titled ‘Rain’. The single follows 2022’s single ‘At One (reVision)’, which was also a collab between JK-47 and Orient, who grew up together on the NSW North Coast.

“Rain is a song of hope,” JK-47 says of the track. “Written at a time in our lives where all we could see was problems. We wrote it to let people know that there is growth in the struggles we endure. So even though you’re going through it, be joyful, because the sun gonna shine again.”

JK-47 & Jay Orient: ‘Rain’ feat. Adrian Eagle

JK-47’s debut album Made For This landed in 2020, and he was set to follow it up with a new album Revision For Regrowth last year – ‘At One (reVision)’ was initially released as the first single from the album. But in September, the rapper announced the album release and accompanying tour was being pushed back until 2023.

“Me and my team want to thank you all for your constant support throughout this journey so far,” he explained at the time. “I put my all into my music and my performance, to the point that sometimes I forget to make time for myself and the things that started me on this path in the first place.”

The rapper still had a very busy summer, with festival slots around the country including at Wildlands, Beyond The Valley, and Field Day.

