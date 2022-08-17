JK-47 Shares New Single ‘At One (reVision)’, Announces Second Album

Bundjalung rapper JK-47 has unveiled his latest single, teaming up with producer Jay Orient for ‘At One (reVision)’. Featuring the talents of Nate G, the new single is set to feature on JK-47’s forthcoming second album, Revision For Regrowth.

An introspective track built around a Japanese shakuhachi flute motif, ‘At One (reVision)’ is an ode to persisting through life’s difficulties, and realising the growth that comes alongside the struggle. “It’s about the perspective you can gain from withstanding the hard times, instead of letting it break you and make you bitter towards life and the people around you,” said JK-47.

JK-47 – ‘At One (reVision)’

JK-47 released his debut album Made For This in 2020. Later that year, he took out triple j’s J Award for Unearthed Artist of The Year. JK-47 has released a couple of new singles since the album came out, including his contribution to the ongoing ‘Rappertag’ series and 2021’s ‘Healing’, which also featured the production of Jay Orient.

Like ‘Healing’, ‘At One (reVision)’ is an indication of what the rapper’s next era will sound like. As per a press release, JK-47 has spent the last couple of years reflecting on his life and career, while also becoming a first-time father.

JK-47 created the forthcoming Revision And Regrowth with Jay Orient and various other collaborators, combining to craft a deeper, richer, and more personal record than his debut. “I reached out to a lot of people and there’s a lot more credits on this album – the feel and flow is completely different,” said JK-47.

