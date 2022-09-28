JK-47 Has Postponed His New Album And Tour To 2023

Bundjalung rapper JK-47 has announced that both his new album and accompanying tour have been postponed until next year. The news was announced via a statement shared to social media, with “unforeseen circumstances” cited as the reason for the postponement.

“Me and my team want to thank you all for your constant support throughout this journey so far,” he explained. “I put my all into my music and my performance, to the point that sometimes I forget to make time for myself and the things that started me on this path in the first place.

In a video shared to Instagram, JK-47 thanked fans for their understanding and support, explaining he feared he would “let the fans down” if he was to “put this project out before it was really done”. “We want to give it more time and attention to literally give you the best of us, y’know?” he added. “The best we possibly can.”

JK-47 announced the release of his second album, Revision For Regrowth, last month alongside the new single ‘At One (reVision)’. The follow-up to 2020’s Made For This, the record was scheduled to arrive at some point in October.

Earlier this month, he also announced a national tour in support of the record’s release, plotting dates in Adelaide, Sydney, Fremantle, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Though no new dates have been announced as yet, JK-47 also clarified in his statement that he will still be appearing at the Wildlands, Beyond The Valley, and Field Day festivals as planned.

