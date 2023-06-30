NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by the transfixing ‘Want’ from Divide and Dissolve’s latest album, Systemic. There’s also hip hop from Picked Last and JK-47, a folk-pop ballad from Leah Senior, a slow-burning garage rock number from Porpoise Spit, and plenty more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist – June ’23
New additions 30/06/2023
- Divide And Dissolve – Want
- Picked Last – NO CLUE
- Leah Senior – Where Am I Now?
- JK-47 w/ Jay Orient, Adrian Eagle – Rain
- Porpoise Spit – Flat Coins
- Don Glori – Ponte (Rosie From the Block remix)
- Lawrence English and Lea Bertucci – Geology of Fire
- Mayari – Closure
- Mathilde Anne – Way Up There
- Shady Nasty – G-SHOCK
