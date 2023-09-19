JOY (ANONYMOUS) Announce 2023 Tour of Australia and New Zealand

South London duo JOY (ANONYMOUS) have locked in a string of tour dates across Australia and New Zealand this November. The duo will kick things off with a set at Strawberry Fields festival in Tocumwal on Sunday, 19th November, before playing some headline dates at Corner Hotel in Melbourne and the Oxford Art Factory in Sydney.

The duo – comprising Henry Counsell and Louis Curran – will then hop over the ditch and play two shows in New Zealand. They’ll hit the San Fran in Wellington, and finally Auckland’s Studio on Saturday, 25th November. Check out the full list of dates below.

JOY (ANONYMOUS): ‘Head To The Sky’

JOY (ANONYMOUS) have spent large chunks of 2023 supporting their mate Fred Again... They’ve also played shows alongside Skrillex, Jyoty, and The Blessed Madonna. In July the duo dropped a new track called ‘Head to the Sky’, which began life in the basement of Imogen Heap’s house.

“We started this tune with our friends Barney and Fred in the basement of Imogen Heap’s house,” the duo said. “Barney had this sample of ‘Optimistic’ by Sounds Of Blackness and we took it from there. We started playing it out in different forms over the past year and it quickly became the Joy Anonymous anthem.

“The original sample expresses overcoming problems by keeping on, and keeping your head up. We wanted to keep that feeling in this record and by its reaction, people get that same feeling when hearing it today.”

The duo’s last full-length release was 2021’s Human Again. They’re set to drop the follow-up later this year.

Sunday, 19th November – Strawberry Fields, Tocumwal NSW

Tuesday, 21st November – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 22nd November – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Friday, 24th November – San Fran, Wellington NZ

Saturday, 25th November – Studio, Auckland NZ

Tickets are on sale now via Handsome Tours.

