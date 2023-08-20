JPEGMAFIA Locks In 2023 Australian Headline Dates

JPEGMAFIA has locked in two east coast headline dates in September. The Los Angeles rapper will play at Melbourne’s Forum on Monday, 25th September, followed two dates later by a gig at the UNSW Roundhouse in Sydney on Wednesday, 27th July.

The headline shows fall around his appearance at this year’s Listen Out festival, which will officially kick off at the Brisbane Showgrounds on Saturday, 23rd September, with dates following in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney. The little sister event, Listen In, will take place in Adelaide on Friday, 22nd September – with a reduced lineup.

JPEGMAFIA x Danny Brown: ‘Lean Beef Patty’

Earlier this year JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown released their long-awaited collaborative record Scaring The Hoes. It had been in the works for a while: the duo debuted a collab at Coachella in 2022. Brown and Peggy have consistently collaborated throughout their careers, with Peggy popping up on a couple of tracks on Brown’s 2019 album uknowwhatimsayin¿.

The album was the follow-up to JPEGMAFIA’s 2021 album LP!; he dropped an EP in 2022 called Offline!.

The duo have spent a large chunk of 2023 on tour in support of Scaring The Hoes – they’re currently in the middle of a 20-date run throughout North America.

JPEGMAFIA 2023 Headline Dates

Monday 25 September – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 27 September – UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW​

Tickets on sale Friday, 25th August via Frontier Touring. A Frontier members pre-sale will run 48 hours prior.

