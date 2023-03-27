King Stingray Announce ‘That’s Where I Want to Be’ Australian Tour

Fresh from picking up the prestigious Australian Music Prize for their debut album, King Stingray have announced an Australian tour throughout June and July this year. The band will hit the road on Saturday, 24th June at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, before playing venues in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, and finishing up in Brisbane on Friday, 7th July.

They won’t be going it alone: they’ll be supported by rising indie act Old Mervs and singer George Alice. Check out all the dates and details below.

King Stingray: ‘Camp Dog’

King Stingray were awarded the AMP at a ceremony at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory in early March, beating out strong contenders like Julia Jacklin’s PRE-PLEASURE, Tasman Keith’s A Colour Undone, and the final album from Camp Cope, Running with the Hurricane.

“We’re so unbelievably stoked to have won the 18th AMP,” the band said in a statement. “We had so much fun making this record and we just hope that listeners can hear the joy that we had making it, as well as feel the joy for themselves.”

It’s been a sustained victory lap for the band since the release of King Stingray in August last year. Three singles from the release landed in the recent Hottest 100 (‘Lupa’, ‘Let’s Go’ and ‘Camp Dog’ at #94, #35 and #27, respectively), and they picked up the award for Best Breakthrough Artist at the ARIAs in 2022.

Saturday, 24th June – Enmore Theatre, Warrang (Sydney)

Thursday, 29th June – Astor Theatre, Boorloo (Perth)

Friday, 30th June – Hindley Street Music Hall, Tarndanya (Adelaide)

Saturday, 1st July – The Forum, Naarm (Melbourne)

Friday, 7th July – The Tivoli, Meanjin (Brisbane

A pre-sale will kick off at 10am Thursday, 30th March, you can sign up for access here. General tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, 31st March via Handsome Tours.

