King Stingray Are Touring In Support Of Their Debut Album In October

Fresh from releasing their self-titled debut album, King Stingray have announced they’ll tour in support of the record this October, with a six-date lap of the country. They’ll be joined on all dates except Darwin by Jess Day and Dulcie, with Double Dinghy on support duties for the Darwin show. See dates and details below – tickets are on sale this Thursday, 11th August at 10am AEST.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have also shard a new video for the album’s spirited opener, ‘Lupa’. The Sam Brumby-directed video was filmed in the band’s hometown of Yirrkala in East Arnhem Land. “This is a story of a humble man, a broke man – the lupa man,” reads a message at the start of the clip. “Although he had nothing, he was rich with culture, family and friends. This song is a celebration and adoration of the lupa lifestyle and the lupa man.”

Watch the Video for King Stingray’s ‘Lupa’

King Stingray have been turning heads for the past couple of years, since the arrival of their debut single ‘Hey Wanhaka’ in 2020. Vocalist Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu is the nephew of Dr M. Yunupiŋu, and guitarist Roy Kellaway is the son of Stuart Kellaway – both of which were founding members of Yothu Yindi.

King Stingray’s long-awaited album arrived on Friday (August 5), after previewing it with a flurry of attention-grabbing singles like ‘Milkumana’ and ‘Camp Dog’. Over the weekend, the band won Song of the Year at this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards, for ‘Milkumana’.

King Stingray 2022 Album Tour

Sunday, 2nd October – The Triffid, Meanjin (Brisbane)

Friday, 7th October – Manning Bar, Warrang (Sydney)

Saturday, 8th October – Croxton, Naarm (Melbourne)

Friday, 14th October – The Gov, Tarndanya (Adelaide)

Saturday, 15th October – Freo.Social Club, Boorloo (Perth)

Saturday, 22nd October – Darwin Railway Club, Garrmalang (Darwin)

