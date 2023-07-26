Having just been announced on the 2023 This That lineup, Byron Bay-based pop artist Kita Alexander has released a new collaborative single with Australian country music identity, Morgan Evans. The song, titled ‘Date Night’, is a harmony-filled love ballad that sees Alexander venture into the world of country-inspired pop.

‘Date Night’ will feature on Alexander’s yet-to-be-announced debut album. The artist has just put pen to paper on a worldwide management deal with Lemon Tree Music, who also look after Tash Sultana, Tones and I and Budjerah.

“We were pretty obsessed with it and I was certain I was going to give it away to a country star,” Alexander said in a press statement about ‘Date Night’. However, a chance encounter between Alexander’s husband, Owen Wright, and Evans sparked the unlikely collaboration.

“He went for a surf with Morgan Evans and [Evans] was really excited to feature on it,” Alexander said. “It’s the love song you never knew you needed, and it is now your gateway into country music.”

Evans said he’s been a fan of Alexander’s voice for several years and was “stoked to be a part of this record.” “To me, ‘Date Night’ is authentic, effortless and genreless storytelling that sounds as at-home in my old F150 in Tennessee as it does on the beach in Byron Bay,” Evans said.

Evans will be setting off on an extensive Australian headline tour next month, while fans can catch Alexander at the 2023 edition of This That Festival in Sandstone Point, QLD, and Newcastle, NSW, over two consecutive weekends in November. The This That lineup also features Porter Robinson, Gang Of Youths, The Presets, Peking Duk. Alex Lahey and many more.

