A total of 30 ambassadors have been announced for the 2022 edition of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day. Taking place on Friday, 18th November, Darren Hayes and Casey Donovan lead the lengthy list of ambassadors.

Genre ambassadors for 2022 include Kylie Minogue, Ball Park Music, Cub Sport, Dave Gleeson, Beccy Cole, Cat Hope, Bodyjar, Ella Hooper, James Reyne, Ocean Grove, Jane Gazzo and Urthboy. The ambassador announcement comes alongside a new video campaign from Support Act and Mushroom Creative House calling on music lovers to “put their hands up for Ausmusic.”

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day calls on music lovers to “put their hands up for Ausmusic”

The campaign launch video features a number of famous faces rocking Ausmusic merch, such as Montaigne (wearing Mia Wray), KYE (wearing Telenova), Alex Dyson (wearing Jack River), The Temper Trap’s Dougy Mandagi (wearing Genesis Owusu), Tom Cardy (wearing King Gizzard) and plenty more.

Supported by ARIA and celebrated across triple j, Double J and the ABC as part of Ausmusic Month, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day pairs support of Australian artists with much-needed fundraising for Support Act. Last year, $600,000 was raised, with funds going towards crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing, the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, and First Nations support.

Support Act hopes to raise over $750,000 from this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day. For more information on how it works, how to get involved, or on the range of premium t-shirts on offer, visit the official site.

Further Reading

This Year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day Raised Over Half A Million Dollars For Music Industry Workers In Need

G Flip Gets Real About Her Mental Health For Support Act’s ‘Tune Ups’ Series

Support Act Gets Extra Funding To Cope With Demand For Crisis Money