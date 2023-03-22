LA Emo Band Loveless Announce Debut Australian Headline Shows For 2023

Los Angeles rockers Loveless are heading to Australia for the first time. The emo revivalists have announced headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in August 2023 as part of their world tour behind last year’s End of an era EP.

“We are so excited to come see and play Australia for the first time, truly a dream to see all of you and it’s going to be an incredible run of shows,” the duo said in a statement. “Love you, see you soon!”

Loveless – ‘Worst Case Scenario’

Loveless consists of vocalist Julian Comeau and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail. The pair began making waves after posting pop-punk covers of chart hits on TikTok. The nine-track End of an era came out in September 2022. It consists mostly of Loveless originals, along with covers of Elley Duhé’s ‘MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT’ and Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’.

Loveless are signed to the same management team that looks after Blink-182, Hot Milk and Mark Hoppus’ side project, Simple Creatures, which also features All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth.

Thursday, 17th August – Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW 18+ Tickets

Friday, 18th August – The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD 18+ Tickets

Sunday, 20th August – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC 18+ Tickets

Tickets on sale from Tuesday, 28th March (1pm local time). Frontier Touring pre-sale runs 24 hours from Monday, 27th March (12pm local time).

