Måneskin to Tour Australia for the First Time in 2023

Italian outfit Måneskin have announced their first-ever Australian tour throughout November 2023. The band will play four shows in the country, kicking things off in Brisbane on Monday, 20th November and moving through Sydney and Melbourne before finishing up in Adelaide on Saturday, 25th November.

The shows form part of the extensive world tour behind the band’s third album RUSH!, which arrived in January and garnered mixed reviews. Regardless of some critics’ quibbles, most dates on Måneskin’s world tour have sold out.

Måneskin: ‘The Loneliest’

Måneskin shot to fame after winning Eurovision in the Netherlands in 2021 with their song ‘Zitti e buoni‘. The win wasn’t without some light controversy, with lead singer Damiano David accused of taking drugs during the live broadcast of the finale – he was later cleared of all wrongdoing.

The band have essentially been on one long victory lap ever since, touring the world with the ongoing Loud Kids! tour and playing festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza. They picked up a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist earlier this year but lost out to Samara Joy.

“We want to thank our fans in Australia, we are coming for you,” Måneskin said in a statement. “Expect fire, stage smashings and lots of sweat!”

Monday, 20th November – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 22nd November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 23rd November – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 25th November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Tickets will go on sale Friday, 24th March at 9am local time via Ticketek. A TEG Live/Ticketek pre-sae will happen from Wednesday, 22nd March at 11am local time.

Further Reading

Måneskin’s New Single ‘MAMMAMIA’ Makes Cheeky Reference To Those Post-Eurovision Allegations

Eurovision Winners Måneskin Cover Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury A Friend’

LISTEN: Iggy Pop Joins Eurovision Winners Måneskin for New Version of ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’