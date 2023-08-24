Lewis Coleman Releases ‘Indigo’, New Album Out in October

Naarm/Melbourne art-rock musician Lewis Coleman will release his new album, Offline, on Friday, 27th October via Beloved Recordings. The latest single, ‘Indigo’, is out today, accompanied by a music video from director Jack Ralph. Watch the video below and stream ‘Indigo’ here.

Offline follows Coleman’s 2020 solo debut, Method Of Places, the rollout of which was stymied by Covid. During the enforced downtime, Coleman started work on a new batch of songs, which formed the basis of Offline.

Lewis Coleman – ‘Indigo’

‘Indigo’ is the second single to be released from the album, following ‘Talking To Yourself’. Coleman identified metaphorical resonance in the song’s titular colour. “[Indigo is] its own thing between blue and violet in the rainbow,” he said in a statement. “In my relationships and love for people I often find myself taking a nuanced path when that relationship changes, wanting the best for them, but still wanting them around.”

Coleman was eager to produce an album that encouraged listeners to “to energise themselves and move forward.” “It’s music to get out of bed for,” he said. The bulk of the record was tracked at home in Coleman’s bungalow studio. He then travelled to Meanjin/Brisbane to work with Ball Park Music’s Sam Cromack, who co-produced the album and helped bring ‘Indigo’ to life.

Throughout the album’s creation, Coleman remained committed to creating something open-hearted and confident in its expression of empathy. “There’s always going to be a particular soft, introspective character to the way I go about putting music together,” Coleman said. “But here I am leaning against that discovering how colour can be brought out of the blues and into the reds.”

Coleman will perform at Jet Black Cat’s Sonic Boom event on Thursday, 7th September at The Tivoli in Brisbane. The lineup also includes Delivery, Gut Health, Winten and more.

Sonic Boom 2023

Delivery

Gut Health

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Winten

Chitra

D.C Maxwell

Plainer

Lewis Coleman

Sunday Service

Ghost Mutt

Mou

Date & Venue

Thursday, 7th September – The Tivoli, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Free entry and all ages – 2pm-11pm

