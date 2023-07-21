Lil Tjay Adds Second Melbourne Show to 2023 Australian Tour

Tickets for Lil Tjay’s inaugural Australian tour went on sale this morning (21st July), and the artist’s 20th October gig at Melbourne’s Festival Hall immediately sold out. Lil Tjay has responded to the overwhelming demand by announcing a second show at Festival Hall, due to take place on Thursday, 19th October.

The rising New York drill artist was recently announced as one of the headline acts for this year’s Yours & Owls Festival, which happens in Wollongong on Saturday, 14th and Sunday, 15th October. Lil Tjay will also perform at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday, 17th October and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Saturday, 21st October. Find all the details below.

Lil Tjay – ‘Beat the Odds’

Lil Tjay’s forthcoming tour takes its name from the artist’s 2022 single, ‘Beat the Odds’, which was released just two months after the 22-year-old Bronx rapper was shot seven times. A remix of ‘Beat the Odds’, featuring Polo G, features on Tjay’s third studio album, 222, which came out on 14th July 2023.

The new album also includes the single ‘Project Walls’, a collaboration with NBA YoungBoy, and guest appearances from Summer Walker (‘Stressed’), The Kid LAROI (‘2 Grown’), Fivio Foreign (‘Bla Bla’) and Jadakiss (‘Hole in My Heart).

Lil Tjay ‘Beat the Odds’ Australian Tour 2023

Tuesday, 17th October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 19th October – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC – NEW SHOW

Friday, 20th October – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC – SOLD OUT

Saturday, 21st October – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tickets via Live Nation

Further Reading

Lil Tjay Announces 2023 ‘Beat the Odds’ Australian Tour Dates

Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay Lead Yours & Owls 2023 Lineup

Earl Sweatshirt Announces 2023 Australian Tour