Lil Tjay Announces 2023 ‘Beat the Odds’ Australian Tour Dates

New York drill artist Lil Tjay is one of the marquee names on this year’s Yours & Owls Festival lineup, which is happening in Wollongong over the second weekend of October. Lil Tjay has added a string of headline shows to his first trip to Australia, scheduled for the week following Yours & Owls.

Lil Tjay’s ‘Beat the Odds’ Australian headline tour begins at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday, 17th October. The rapper, whose stage name is derived from his birth name, Tione Jayden Merritt, will perform at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Friday, 20th October and Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Saturday, 21st October. Tickets go on sale Friday, 21st July.

Lil Tjay – ‘Project Walls’

The 22 year old Bronx rapper released his third studio album, 222, on 14th July 2023. The album includes the single ‘Project Walls’, a collaboration with NBA YoungBoy. There are also guest appearances from Summer Walker (‘Stressed’), The Kid LAROI (‘2 Grown’), Fivio Foreign (‘Bla Bla’), Jadakiss (‘Hole in My Heart) and Polo G (‘Beat the Odds Pt 2’).

The Polo G track is a remix of Tjay’s 2022 single, ‘Beat the Odds’, which lends its name to the artist’s ongoing global tour. The song references an incident in New Jersey in June 2022 during which Tjay was shot seven times. Tjay released the original ‘Beat the Odds’ just two months after surviving the shooting.

Lil Tjay ‘Beat the Odds’ Australian Tour 2023

Tuesday, 17th October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Friday, 20th October – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 21st October – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale Friday, 21st July via Live Nation

