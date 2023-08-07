Lineup Announced for Central Coast Festival Rolling Sets 2023: Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane + More

Rolling Sets will return to the New South Wales Central Coast in December 2023. The festival launched in 2022 at the beachside Memorial Park, located in The Entrance, approximately 100 kms north of Sydney and 65 kms south of Newcastle.

The 2023 lineup is headlined by Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane and The Jungle Giants, alongside Sycco, The Dreggs, The Terrys and plenty more. It’s happening on Saturday, 9th December and triple j is an official supporting partner. Full lineup and ticketing details below.

Sycco – ‘Ripple’ (Live)

There are plenty of rising acts on the lineup, including Perth/Boorloo pop crew Dulcie, Brisbane/Meanjin songwriter Hope D and summery Boorloo rock trio DICE. The Lab stage will be populated by dance floor DJs throughout the event – lookout for sets from Anika, Classica, Davyroe b2b Fritz, Daydreaming Sound System and more.

Tickets are on sale Thursday, 10th August at 10am. You can sign-up for pre-sale access via the Rolling Sets website. There’ll be limited VIP tickets available, granting entry to a VIP area with stage and ocean views. VIPs also get priority entry, complimentary snacks, access to an exclusive bar, private toilets, a phone charging station and a VIP Wi-Fi log-in.

Rolling Sets 2023

Ocean Alley

Spacey Jane

The Jungle Giants

Sycco

The Dreggs

The Terrys

DICE

Hope D

Big Twisty & the Funknasty

The Moving Stills

Dulcie

Butterknife

Deadshowws

Rage

Stupid Baby

Soda Simulator

Shanarah

Voider

+ more TBA

The Lab

Anika

Classica

Davyroe B2B Fritz

Daydreaming Sound System

JYC

Mozz

Obeido

Oscill8

Red Room

Staple Crew

Date & Venue

Saturday, 9th December – Memorial Park, The Entrance NSW

Tickets on sale Thursday, 10th August at 10am. Sign-up for pre-sale access via the Rolling Sets website

