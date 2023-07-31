Dulcie Added to Icebreaker Lineup, Joining Tyne-James Organ and Loads More

Perth pop crew Dulcie have joined the bill for the inaugural Icebreaker Festival, which is set to take over Marrickville’s Factory Theatre on Sunday, 20th August. Four stages will be in operation across the day, hosting sets by artists like Tyne-James Organ, Annie Hamilton, Perth indie outfit Death by Denim, Newcastle’s Rum Jungle and The Moving Stills.

There’ll also be sets from Perth up-and-comer Mitch Santiago, Brisbane’s Asha Jefferies, local crew Jet City Sports Club, Melbourne’s The Velvet Club, Freo’s Ra Ra Viper, and loads more. See below for the full lineup.

Tyne-James Organ: ‘Blue’

“Curating this event has been such an exciting process,” Sam Patching, Icebreaker curator and label manager at Peach & Sons, said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to build our dream lineup of Australian artists to perform together on a single-day event has been surreal.”

“We are so excited to be joining the line up for Icebreaker Fest,” Dulcie added. “It’s such a great opportunity for us to catch some incredible local talent in the one place – special shout out to our Perth friends like Death By Denim, Mitch Santiago and Dear Sunday that will be gracing the stage.”

Tyne-James Organ returned with the new single ‘Blue’ in early June. It marked the singer’s first piece of new music in two years and the first since the release of debut album Necessary Evil in 2021. Organ will be touring throughout August with fellow Icebreaker act Death by Denim.

Annie Hamilton’s latest release was her 2022 debut album The future is here but it feels kinda like the past; she’s spent a large chunk of 2023 on tour, including dates throughout the UK and Europe. Dulcie, meanwhile, released their latest single ‘Feels Like This’ at the start of June 2023.

Icebreaker Festival Lineup 2023

Tyne-James Organ

Annie Hamilton

Death by Denim

Dulcie

Rum Jungle

The Moving Stills

Asha Jefferies

Dear Sunday

Dekleyn

Highline

Mitch Santiago

Ra Ra Viper

Satin Cali

Taj Ralph

The Velvet Club

90ivy

Angela Rose

Bronte Alva

Grxce

Jet City Sports Club

Kyden

Salted Ham

Sam Allen

Southey

The Paddy Cakes

The Splints

Date & Venue

Sunday, 20th August – The Factory Theatre, Marrickville

Tickets are on sale now.

